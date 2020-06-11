Potter Park Zoo reopening Monday

Potter Park Zoo announced its plan to mostly reopen in a news release Thursday.

The zoo, located at 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., said it will be open for members Monday. The rest of the public will be able to visit the zoo beginning June 18.

The zoo’s hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.

“We are grateful to be able to offer our community a safe way to visit the animals they have missed during this closure,” Zoo Director Cynthia Wagner said in the release.

Following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines has changed how people will experience the zoo.

Since there will be a limit on how many people can be in the zoo at one time, entry tickets will be timed to space them out.

“Every guest who enters the zoo is expected to support the shared responsibility of keeping themselves, other guests, zoo staff, and animals safe by social distancing and wearing a mask when closer than six feet to individuals outside of their household, and in all indoor spaces if over two year of age and if medically able,” the release said.

There will also be signage showing where to stand and walk to ensure social distancing.

Both the Feline and Primate House and Bird and Reptile House will be closed.

Zoo admission is $7 for resident adults, $5 for resident seniors, $13 for non-resident adults, $11 for non-resident seniors and $5 for children 12 years old and younger.

All children younger than three are free.

For more information on the zoo’s reopening plans and guidelines, go to www.potterparkzoo.org/reopening-guidelines. The zoo can be contacted at 517-483-4222.

