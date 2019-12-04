Potter Park Zoo receives $32,000 grant

Potter Park Zoological Society has been awarded a grant of $24,000 for operating support and $8,550 to complete a renovation for part of the zoo's farmyard.

The grant is from the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA).

Potter Park Zoo said in a press release that the grant allows the park to further its mission of inspiring conservation of animals and the natural world to all members of the community.

Part of the park's ongoing project is to make the zoo more inclusive and accessible for people.

