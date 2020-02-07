Potter Park Zoo millage increase on ballot

Ingham County voters will see several millage increases on their ballot this year including one for Potter Park Zoo.

The zoo is looking to update some of its trails and buildings that are worn down.

"I would say probably top on our list is the paths throughout the zoo. This is a destination for mothers with strollers and people in wheelchairs and our paths are really pretty terrible," said Amy Morris-Hall, executive director of the Potter Park Zoological Society.

Many of the buildings at the zoo are over 70 years old.

"They have issues with roofs and boilers and heating and cooling systems and there would be some opportunities to improve those areas, particularly our feline and primate building. It has some issues with heating and cooling," said Morris-Hall.

Making the renovations would also help the zoo maintain its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"We feel like our guests should have the best experience possible. So if they have the opportunity to come here and we are continuing to make improvements in this facility, that's going to make their experience that much better," said Morris-Hall.

Other projects on the list for the first year include making repairs to the pools in the penguin exhibit, increasing electrical capacity in the bird and reptile building, and adding an adult changing station.

The fate of the zoo millage will be decided during Michigan's primary election on March 10.

If passed, it would last for six years.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.