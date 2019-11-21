Potter Park Zoo kicks off 25th annual Wonderland of Lights

Looking to see some Christmas lights? The Potter Park Zoo just might be your place.

The 25th annual Wonderland of Lights kicks off on Friday, Nov. 22.

There will be thousands of lights decorating the zoo, cookie decorating, ornament crafts, Santa's Workshop, where you can write Santa a letter and more.

All activities are included with admission price.

Tickets can be purchased at the admission gate the day of the event or in advance at the admission gate during regular zoo hours.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12 and free for kids under 3 years old.

Wonderland of Lights is open Thursdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 through Dec. 29.

Wonderland of Lights will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving.

