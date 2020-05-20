Potter Park Zoo closed due to flooded entrance

Potter Park Zoo said it will be closed to the public Wednesday due to both entrance drives being flooded.

The zoo said the closure will last until the water recedes and both entrance and exit drives are clear.

The zoo said essential staff are able to enter the zoo and take care of the animals through an emergency entrance.

Staff reports all animals are safe and doing well.

Besides being closed from the flooding, the zoo has been closed since March 14 due to COVID-19 and will remain closed, zoo officials said.

The park outside of the zoo gates has been open through this time.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.