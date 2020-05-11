Potter Park Zoo announces names of River Otter pups

Two River Otter pups have been named following a naming contest held by Potter Park Zoo last week.

The pups have been named Mack (short for Mackinac) and Potter.

The naming contest allowed the public to vote for their favorite name through a $5 donation.

Voters could choose from the following list of names:

2. Hudson

3. Cedar

4. Mack (Short for Mackinaw)

5. Potter

6. Lance (Short for Lansing)

Mack received 398 votes and Potter received 221 votes, the zoo said.

"We are humbled by the community's generosity through the otter pup naming contest," said Potter Park Zoological Society Executive Director Amy Morris-Hall. "Many are experiencing financial hardship right now, so we're very grateful for all who chose to make a donation to our organization."

The zoo said it was able to raise $5,735 from the naming contest which will support the Potter Park Zoological Society, which supports public and private events, communications, education programming and more.

The zoo said the pups are growing quickly and will be ready to be on exhibit when the zoo reopens.

Potter Park Zoo said it does have a date planned for reopening at this time and will be following guidance from state and local officials.

