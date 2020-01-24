Potholes near a Mason school are causing issues

Drivers are dogging potholes on East Cherry Street in Mason, something a lot of Michigan drivers are used to, but its more problematic there because its right behind an elementary school.

Kids are walking to school and parents are dropping their children off while drivers are speeding over a road full of potholes.

One Mason resident who lives in front of the potholes, said she is sick of seeing people speed over them and wants the potholes fixed.

Connie Reinsmith, Mason resident said, "The holes are about six inches deep and those were the ones people were trying to dodge."

Reinsmith lives behind Steele Elementary School in Mason.

She says the potholes in front of her house have been a major issue for morning traffic.

"I'm concerned about the traffic and the potholes and people trying to divert them and not hit them, and hitting somebody else. Plus its an eyesore in front of my house."

Reinsmith said the school blocks off an entrance to the elementary school forcing drivers to come down her road to drop off their kids, including buses.

Reinsmith said over three years the potholes have become bigger and more spread out.

"It started big in front of our driveway and across the road, and now its just pitted. In small pits one just after the other and the bigger and darker."

News 10 called the city of Mason on Friday and they told us they are sending out a crew to patch the potholes.

As for a permanent fix to East Cherry Street where Reinsmith lives? The city says it doesn't have plans to repave the road for another two to three years.

The Mason City Manager said by the end of February there will be a resident portal for anyone to report issues around Mason including potholes.

And don't forget, we're your official pothole patrol station.

Let us know where the worst ones are and they could be featured during one of our newscasts.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.