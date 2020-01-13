Potential water bill increase in Mason

Homeowners in Mason could be seeing higher water bills.

Bills could increase up to 50% if the Mason City Council approves a new proposal aimed at solving flooding issues in the city.

Wastewater was dumped into Sycamore Creek so it wouldn't back up into people's homes after this past weekend's weather.

Mason's current wastewater plant isn't big enough to handle any extra water like what happened this weekend.

The weather and sewage bill increase is a potential long-term solution that would help fund a new wastewater plant.

