Potential increase in drug use screening

You may soon be asked about your drug use when you visit the doctor.
For the first time ever the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending screening for unhealthy drug use in people 18 and older.
Unhealthy drug use includes using illegal substances, or misusing prescription drugs.
The screening would only consist of answering questions, and not the testing of urine, saliva or blood.
However there's still not enough evidence to recommend for, or against, drug screenings in teenagers.
