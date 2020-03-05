A new study reveals potential health benefits from taking fish oil supplements.
Chinese researchers tracked over 400-thousand healthy adults for nearly a decade.
They found people who took fish oil supplements were 7% less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.
They also had a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease or any other cause.
