Potential health benefits from taking fish oil supplements

A new study reveals potential health benefits from taking fish oil supplements.
Chinese researchers tracked over 400-thousand healthy adults for nearly a decade.
They found people who took fish oil supplements were 7% less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.
They also had a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease or any other cause.
