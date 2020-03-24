Possible twister: damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line

A suspected tornado has caused damage in northern Mississippi and Alabama as a severe storm system rumbled through the Deep South. Preliminary damage reports from the National Weather Service said the apparent tornado damaged several structures Tuesday evening near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. The weather service also said there were preliminary reports of falling debris in the area. There was no immediate report whether there were any injuries.

