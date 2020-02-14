Possible shooting on Lansing near south side

A possible shooting took place in Lansing overnight.

The incident occurred on the city's near south side.

Police were called to West Holmes Rd. and South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

They responded to a report of shots fired at the Royal Liquor Store.

A News 10 crew sent to the scene reported a heavy police presence.

We have contacted the Lansing Police Department for more details about this incident.

