Possible shooting on Lafayette Ave and Paulson Ave

Police responded to a call of a possible shooting on Lafayette Avenue between Grand River and Delta River Drive around 5. Police arrived on the scene saying the neighbors heard gunshots.

Police then responded to a possible shooting on Paulson Avenue and are currently on the scene. This is three miles away from the Lafayette shooting.

Police say one person was taken away in an ambulance

