Child possibly shot in Lansing

Police are investigating after reports of a child being shot on the south side of Lansing.

It all happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening at a home near MLK and Hughes Road.

Police aren't releasing a lot of details about what happened, but News 10 was on scene and our crew on scene says several police officers responded to the scene.

We're working to learn more and will let you know when we get new information.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.