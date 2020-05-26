Some positive news for people who have had a colonoscopy, with good results.
A new study from Poland shows just one negative screening is linked with a long-lasting lower risk of colon cancer.
Researchers tracked over 165-thousand people who underwent a colonoscopy.
Those who were cleared using a high-quality screening, had an 84% reduced risk of developing colon cancer over the next 17 years.
Experts say the current 10-year interval for screening colonoscopy is safe, and could possibly be extended.
The study was led by researchers at The Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology (POL) and published in 'Annals of Internal Medicine.'
Positive news about just one negative colonscopy screening
