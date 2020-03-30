Portland man arrested for assault, ethnic intimidation

A Portland man is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, and scratching an ethnic slue into his car.

Bryan Scribner, 43, is charged with felonious assault, malicious destruction of property, and ethnic intimidation.

Police said the event took place on March 1 at the East Lansing home of the sister of the ex-girlfriend.

Scribner is accused of going after the new boyfriend with a club, but the man was able to get the club away from Scribner, who then got into his car and pinned him against a tree.

The victim is OK, and it is not known yet when Scribner will be back in court.

