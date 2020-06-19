Fourth of July Portland fireworks show is still on amid pandemic

The Fourth of July fireworks display is still on in Portland and will be taking place at the Bogue Flat Recreational area on July 3.

Residents like Kathy Hoerner couldn't be more excited.

"I think it's a great idea," said Hoerner. "I'm super excited."

This week, the Portland City Council gave the green light for the annual firework celebration. The City says the decision was unanimous.

"You always leave in a better mood after the fireworks," said Portland business owner Jenney Vroman. "It really does bring the community together."

Could this year's show bring outside communities together as well? With Portland being one of the few in the state to put on fireworks, people are expecting more visitors.

"I do anticipate that we will have a large influx of people that are not from Portland," said Vroman.

The city is moving the show to Bogue Flats and believes it's nearly 59 acres of land will be suitable for social distancing.

"There is a lot of room for people to spread out and distance," said Hoerner.

The city isn't saying anything about masks, safety requirements, time or crowd regulation for now. However, its Facebook post does say social distancing is ultimately the personal responsibility of each person and household.

"You can stay the distance, wear a mask or not, or even stay in the car," said Hoerner. "Either way it will be great. We will definitely be able to enjoy it."

The city says they will be announcing more details and safety measures regarding the fireworks shows as the even draws closer.

