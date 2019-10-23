Portland city manager frustrated with state denying funds for floods

The city manager of the city of Portland is talking about his frustration with being denied a second time for state emergency funding.

The city dealt with severe flooding from an ice jam earlier this year.

Tutt Gorman, the city manager, said that he doesn't believe Michigan State Police's Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is applying the criteria correctly, and he worries this decision could have statewide implications.

"Communities our size, we think under these circumstances, if Portland is not found to be eligible then we don't see a situation where we could be," he said.

The city asked for $100,000-$160,000 in state emergency funds after ice jams and flooding back in February.

They were denied a second time after state police recommended to Governor Gretchen Whitmer that they weren't eligible because local efforts and resources weren't exhausted, but Gorman said that they were exhausted and wants MSP to clarify their reasoning.

He also mentioned that they were granted state emergency funds after a tornado hit Portland back in 2015.

"What was interesting is that these are very similar to the numbers we requested and received during the 2015 tornado, so again, we had a state of emergency during that event. We went through the entire process and that went relatively smoothly."

The Michigan Municipal League represents cities across the state.

Chris Hackbarth, the league's Director of State and Federal Affairs said that MSP's decision raises doubt about the process going forward which could leave cities in trouble.

"The way the state has funded municipal finance in the last 10 to 15 years, communities are strapped for money right now. they're not getting the support they need from the state. so anytime you have a disaster, you have less ability to take care of that disaster and have enough money to provide the services your residents' demand," he said.

The number one question the city wants to be answered is -- What is the criteria that MSP will be using to approve or deny emergency grant requests?

State police said that there's a meeting with Gorman on Nov. 4 to discuss their decision further.

Dale George, a spokesperson for MSP said Wednesday that their meeting will hopefully answer any questions the city may have.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

