Portion of Lansing River Trail to be closed for repairs

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said Lansing River Trail between Elm Street and Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed.

The segment of the Lansing River Trail will be closed for bank stabilization and pavement repair, according to the public service department.

The work is set to begin on Thursday, June 25 and is expected to be completed by mid-August.

The city said access to local area residencies and businesses will be maintained.

The city has posted the following detours during the closure:

Eastbound and Southbound Detour:

• North on Beech St.

• East on Hazel St.

• South on Pennsylvania Ave.

Westbound and Northbound Detour:

• North on Pennsylvania Ave.

• West on Hazel St.

• South on Beech St.

For more information contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

