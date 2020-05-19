Portion of Kalamazoo Street closed to traffic

The City of East Lansing is warning community members that portion of Kalamazoo Street is closed.

The city said Kalamazoo Street, between Marigold Avenue to Clippert Street is closed to traffic due to water over the roadway.

The city said the Red Cedar River has reached the "Minor Flood" stage.

Community members should not attempt to drive through standing/moving water or drive down roadways that have been barricaded by East Lansing Department of Public Works due to flooding, the city said.

The City of East Lansing said you can report water over roadways in East Lansing by calling 517-337-9459 or 517-351-4220.

