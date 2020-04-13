Portion of Harrison Road to close this week

A portion of Harrison Road will be closed beginning this week.

Harrison Road, between Grand River Avenue and Michigan Avenue, will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, April 15.

That portion of the road will be closed in order to replace the catch basin leads at the Harrison-Oak and Harrison-Huntington intersections.

The City of East Lansing said the Harrison-Oak and Harrison-Huntington intersections will also be closed to traffic during this time.

The city said traffic heading southbound and northbound on Harrison Road will be detoured via Grand River Avenue, Delta Street and Michigan Avenue.

The city said access to Grand River Avenue and Michigan Avenue will be maintained to local traffic up to Oak Street and Huntington Road, while access from side streets will be closed to prevent traffic from entering the construction site.

The city said the closure is expected to last from about three to four weeks as long as weather permits.

The city said there will be no more than 10 workers on site for the project and workers will be screened prior to reporting to work in compliance with coronavirus orders.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459.

