Portion of Abbot Road to be closed beginning June 9

Beginning Tuesday, June 9, Abbot Road will be closed due to infrastructure work between Grand Rive Avenue and the alley behind the 100/200 block of E. Grand River Avenue.

The road will be closed at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9 and three of four lanes will be re-opened by noon on Thursday, June 11. The outside southbound lane of Abbot Road, between Albert Avenue and Grand River Avenue, will remain closed for sidewalk and roadway improvements for about one month. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout this portion of the work.

Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained at all times and the alley will remain accessible. For the construction taking place June 9-11, vehicles headed southbound on Abbot Road will be detoured to Albert Avenue and northbound vehicles will be detoured to M.A.C. Ave.

