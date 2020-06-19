Portable urinal bag sales on the rise

This may be the perfect gift for the person who's always on-the-go...or not.

New research shows that sales for urinal bags on Amazon have increased 500% in the past six weeks!

It's a plastic bag you can bring anywhere to...do your business.

Chemicals inside the bag turn the liquid into an odorless solid you can throw away anywhere.

Experts say the surge in the product's popularity stems from people worrying about catching the coronavirus from public restrooms.

Americans are also taking more road trips and going camping, instead of flying.

