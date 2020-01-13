Popular eatery Anna’s House coming to Okemos

A popular eatery based in the Grand Rapids area is coming to Okemos.

Anna’s House is expected to open its ninth Michigan location this summer at 1753 W. Grand River Ave., said Chris Buck, Meridian Township’s economic development director.

The eatery will occupy a former Pizza Hut building east of Marsh Road that’s been vacant for several years, Buck said.

“We’re thrilled to have them,” Buck said. “It’s such a fantastic brand. We’re grateful for their investment in Meridian Township. It’s a triple, if not a home run for fulfilling the wants of the community.”

Anna’s House officials closed on the building last month, Buck said. It was owned by the Lansing-based Eyde Company. Messages left Monday with Anna’s House officials weren’t returned.

Each Anna’s House has a retro diner feel and is known for a vast array of brunch items.

The Anna’s House website describes its fare as all-natural, fresh and local with “quality ingredients in every dish we serve.”

According to its website, Anna’s House has 17 items on the vegan portion of its menu including breakfast tostadas, “hippie hash” and veggie paninis.

For more about Anna’s House, visit annashouseus.com.

