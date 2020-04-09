Pope hails priests, health workers as 'the saints next door'

Pope Francis has described priests and medical personnel who tend to the needs of COVID-10 patients as “the saints next door.”

Francis celebrated Mass on Holy Thursday in St. Peter's Basilica, which was kept off-limits to the public because of restrictions to prevent the new coronavirus from infecting more people.

The pandemic forced the pope to forego the symbolic ritual of washing the feet of others in a sign of humility.

In his homily, Francis also expressed dismay that priests have been wrongly slandered because of the scandals over pedophile priests.

Australia's top court this wek dismissed the convictions of a cardinal who had spent 13 months in prison for allegedly sexually abusing children.

