Pope appoints Michigan priest to be next bishop of Gary

Ordained in 1999, Monsignor McClory holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and communications from Oakland University, a master's degree in public policy and administration from Columbia University, a law degree from The University of Michigan, a bachelor's degree in sacred theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, and a license in canon law from the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome.
GARY, Ind. (AP) Pope Francis has appointed a Michigan priest to be the next bishop for the Diocese of Gary.

The appointment of Monsignor Robert J. McClory was announced Tuesday in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The 56-year-old McClory currently serves as rector of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan.

The Detroit native practiced civil law until 1994 and was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Detroit on May 22, 1999.

He will succeed Bishop Donald J. Hying, who was installed as bishop of Madison, Wisconsin, in June.

The Diocese of Gary serves 170,000 Catholics in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties.

