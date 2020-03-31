Pollution may increase risk of dementia

A new study from Sweden reveals people who are continuously exposed to air pollution face a higher risk of dementia.

And that risk is even greater for those who also suffer from cardiovascular diseases.

The findings are based on data from nearly 3-thousand older adults who were followed for over a decade.

Researchers found the risk of dementia grew with greater exposure to air pollution within the past five years.

The study was led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet (SWE) and published in 'JAMA Neurology.'

