Polling place under repairs still open to voters

Just hours before voters are set to cast their ballots, the boiler is out and the roof is leaking at a polling location in Lansing.

“There's a couple of issues going on,” said City Clerk Chris Swope. “The roof is leaking in a couple places and the boiler is being replaced.”

The Lansing Public Media Center on Washington Avenue is a polling location in the first ward.

“With this election, yeah it's not going to look terribly pretty,” Swope said. “It should be warm but it's not going to look great and we'll get through and hopefully by the presidential primary in March everything will be back together.”

News 10 spoke with a number of voters who didn't want to talk on-camera.

They're saying the conditions are unacceptable and should have been addressed before Election Day.

“It's very difficult to move a polling place,” said Swope.

“We're supposed to give the voters 60 days notice. Clearly we didn't have that kind of notice that we wouldn't have heat or the roof fixed before then.”

City officials say temporary heat sources are in place to keep people warm and voters will not be exposed to wet areas.

