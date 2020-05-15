Poll: U.S. believers see message of change from God in virus

The coronavirus has prompted a majority of American believers of all faiths to feel that God is telling humanity to change how it lives.

That's according to a new poll by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll found that 31% of Americans who believe in God feel strongly that the virus is a sign of God telling humanity to change, with the same number feeling that somewhat.

Overall, 82% of Americans say they believe in God, and 26% of Americans say their sense of faith or spirituality has grown stronger as a result of the outbreak. Just 1% say it has weakened.

