Poll: 68% of people dislike some of these Thanksgiving foods

CNN (CNN VAN) Before you plan your Thanksgiving menu with all of the staples, you need to read this where data shows that people don't even like some of the common "favorites."
A new survey by Harris Poll Online finds 29% of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.
And 24% do the same for Green Bean Casserole.
The survey says that 22% eat sweet potatoes even though they don't like them, and that 19% don't even like turkey but eat it anyway!
The poll also found nearly half of Americans say that canned cranberry sauce is "disgusting."
