The East Lansing police are alerting community members to thefts of catalytic converters from Honda CR-Vs.

Five reports have been filed just this week.

The police are asking people with access to a garage to park their vehicles inside if possible.

If you do not have a garage, they are suggesting community members park in visible, well-lit areas.

And if anyone see suspicious activity, they are asked to call 911.

