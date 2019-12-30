Police warn of black ice after flooding

Flooding has been a top story at the start of 2019 and the issue is closing out the year as well, particularly for the Looking Glass River.

Residents and businesses neighboring the river in our area find themselves watching the rising waters with some concern.

A flood warning has been issued in southern Clinton County until Thursday.

News 10's Rachel Sweet was in DeWitt, where she spent the day finding out just how the high water is impacting those that live nearby.

Police and residents in the area say the flooding is something that happens every year, but now that winter is here, they're giving a warning to avoid the flooded areas due to black ice.

"It's been raining the past few days so the roads are already wet, there's already a little bit of flooding or ponding in the roads so when it starts to freeze tonight it's gonna be really slippery. There will probably be black ice," DeWitt Police Chief Bruce Ferguson said.

Chief Ferguson said the high winds could also jerk your car around while driving on any black ice, which could cause you to slide.

If the flooding gets any worse, the police will alert the public and block off flooded areas.

The flood warning for Looking Glass River is expected to end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

