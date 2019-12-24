Police send out a warning about leaving for holidays

Local authorities are sending out a warning to be extra cautious when it comes to your home for those who are planning on traveling over the holiday.

News 10's Rachel Sweet caught up with the Ingham County Sheriffs Department and they say there are several things that you can do to make sure your home is secure for the holidays.

One of thing you can do is get a security system.

Several companies now offer different types of systems that monitor your home with a camera and alert you if anything unusual happens.

Sergeant Josh Treat with the Ingham County Sheriff's Department also says there are other more simplistic ways to help deter any unwanted visitors as well.

"Have our lights on (or) there is timers you can have set up to automatically do it come night time -- or just leave a light, or two, on it makes it look like people are home," says Sergeant Treat.

"It's winter time we do get snow, you know, normally a lot, we don't have any right now. However, we can have them put some tracks in the driveway, walk up to the door makes it look like people are coming in and out of your house," added Sergeant Treat.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Department says if you do happen to notice anything unusual happening at your home to call 9-1-1.

