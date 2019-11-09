Police to seek hazing-related charges for 3 football players

Suburban Detroit police say they will recommend that three Catholic high school football players accused of hazing be charged.

Warren police said Thursday that the three De La Salle Collegiate students have been suspended indefinitely.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the alleged hazing involved a broomstick but no physical penetration. He says once the police investigation is complete, those findings will be forwarded to Macomb County prosecutors with a recommendation that charges be filed.

Dwyer says he believes many boys were attacked.

He says officials at the all-boys school have cooperated in the investigation that began last week after the school, which has won two consecutive state championships, forfeited a playoff game amid the allegations .

He says 12 parents wouldn't allow their sons to be interviewed. Four others have attorneys.

