Police surrounded a Lansing neighborhood Friday evening.

The heavy police presence happened on Lyons Ave in the area of Fleetwood Diner on Cedar St. around 6:30 pm.

A police helicopter and canine were also seen in the area.

Police aren't releasing a lot of details about what happened, but News 10 a warrant was issued for a person in one of the homes.

We're working to learn more and will give updates as we get them.