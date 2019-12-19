Police situation had streets closed off in Jackson

Ganson Street at Roberts Street in Jackson were closed due to a police situation on Thursday.

It happened around 3:20 p.m.

Police were advising people to seek a different route and to avoid the area.

NEWS 10 was on the scene and reported back a heavy police presence.

They also saw two people being taken away in police cars.

Police have not commented on the situation as of yet but they have left the scene and the roads are no longer closed off.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

