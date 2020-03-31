Police searching for shooter after shooting in Dansville

The victim of a shooting is in critical condition after being dropped off Monday at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Police are searching for the suspect in the shooting. Detectives searched the home on a rural stretch of Haynes Road in Bunkerhill Township, south of Dansville.

Neighbors said they were shocked to find police investigating the shooting.

"That's all we knew. and just to be careful and be on alert and that's all we've done and just hearing things on Facebook except for the police car that was outside yesterday afternoon," said Nancy Ray, a neighbor who lives near the house where police were investigating.

Police said that just after 3 p.m. Monday, they received a call from McLaren Greater Lansing, where the shooting victim was abruptly dropped off.

"I got to give the person credit that dropped him off I guess. He had enough sense to take him and leave him at the hospital and maybe be able to live," Ray said.

The victim has life-threatening injuries.

"I know nothing about him or anything I just feel bad for the family of course," Ray said.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office has not commented on the shooting as of Tuesday.

