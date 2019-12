Michigan State Police are searching for a missing adult in Hillsdale Township.

Patrick James Pike, 21, is an Army veteran who walked away from his home on Dec. 1, according to police.

Pike is 5 foot 7, and 175 pounds with dark hair.

Police do not believe that Pike has a vehicle, and they're unsure of what he is wearing.

If you have seen James, please contact the Michigan State Police at 517-780-4580 or 911.