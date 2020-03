Police are searching for a man and his son who disappeared while fishing in the Huron River in southeastern Michigan.

Justin Oaks and his 6-year-old son, Jaxon, were in a 14-foot aluminum boat Sunday between Lake Erie and the Interstate 75 overpass near South Rockwood.

Oaks's last contact with someone was by phone around 12:30 p.m.

Their car and empty boat trailer were parked at a marina.

Divers have been sent in to search the water.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.