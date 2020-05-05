Police searching for armed man who robbed trailer park resident at gunpoint

DeWitt Township police are searching for man who committed an armed robbery this morning in the King Arthur’s Court mobile home park.

Township Police Chief Mike Gute told News 10 the suspect is a white male in his late 30s who was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red shirt, a gray zip-up hoodie and a red hat.

Gute said the man robbed a resident he knows at gunpoint and fled the scene on foot with two additional handguns.

Police don’t believe residents of the park, 2201 E. State Road, face any immediate danger because the man hasn’t been located in the area.

Police responded to a call about the armed robbery at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

Police said there were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the man and the incident is asked to call township police at 517-669-6578.

