UPDATE: Police find missing 15-year-old boy

Update:

The Michigan State Police say Logan Barnes, 15, was found by 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Original Story

Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Logan Barnes was last seen on Water Street in Waterloo Township.

He's described as being 5 foot, six inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a mole on his right cheek and small tattoos on his left hand.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, an Eagles hat and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

