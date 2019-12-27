Police search for armed robbery suspect

A man wearing a navy blue Detroit Tigers hat pulled low over his sunglasses robbed the Advance America Cash Advance on east Saginaw St. at 12:46 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses say he held an unknown silver object in his hand and demanded money. Police are unsure if it was a gun or not.

Lansing Township Police said the suspect left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was white and looked about 40 to 45-years-old, approximately 5’05” and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds, police reported.

Police attempted to track the suspect using tracking dogs but were unsuccessful.

If you are able to identify this subject or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Lansing Township Police Department at (517)485-1700 or email Officer Aaron Lightner at lightnera@lansingtownship.org.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

