Police say to avoid I-96 due to a car accident

Ingham County reported an accident on westbound I-96.

The accident happened near mile marker 115 near Wheatfield Township.

Police are saying to avoid the area.

No injuries reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

