Police say black bear was killed in West Michigan

Police say a black bear nicknamed Yogi was struck and killed Tuesday on a highway ramp in the Grand Rapids area.

The bear was an adult male weighing roughly 250 pounds. He had been spotted for a few years in Walker.

The bear was hit by a large truck on a ramp leading to westbound Interstate 96.

Police said they were in regular contact last year with state wildlife officials about Yogi’s presence.

On Facebook, police said, ‘RIP Big Fella.’

