Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old was accidentally shot by a coyote hunter

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday a 21-year-old was shot over the weekend in Williamston after a hunter mistook him for an animal.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Meech Road, near some railroad tracks.

Four teenagers were hunting for coyotes and one of the teenagers, 19, thought he saw a coyote in the area. He ended up shooting the 21-year-old.

The sheriff's office confirmed the 21-year-old was walking on the railroad tracks near Meech Road and Grand River Avenue when the incident happened.

A conservation officer with the state of Michigan said Monday the 21-year-old man has a chest wound and remains in the intensive care unit. The officer said the man could be moved out of a local hospital's intensive care unit in a few days if his condition improves.

The 19-year-old did have a license to hunt, and the two men did not know each other, according to the sheriff's office.

It is unclear at this time if the 19-year-old man will be charged.

