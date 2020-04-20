Eaton County Sheriff's Office respond to two-vehicle, fatal accident in Carmel Township

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle Sunday evening.

The accident happened around 5:11 p.m. at Lawrence Highway and Stine Road in Carmel Township, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on Lawrence Highway turning southbound onto Stine Road.

Deputies said a 2009 Honda motorcycle was headed eastbound on Lawrence Highway when the two vehicles collided.

Deputies said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the Ford Explorer was a 56-year-old woman and the driver of the motorcycle was 73-year-old Steve Etherton, both from Charlotte.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

