Police respond to home invasion in Lansing

The Lansing Police Department responded to a 911 call for a possible home invasion on Sunday, Dec. 29.

A woman called 911 from inside her closet because her ex broke into her home at College Town Apartments.

Police believe the man was armed.

The woman is being referred to the domestic violence team, according to police.

The man is believed to have fled the Ingham County area. Surrounding law enforcement has been alerted, LPD said.

The suspect is wanted for questioning at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.