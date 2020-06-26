Police rescue possible overdose victim

A man suspected of overdosing on opiates was rescued by a mom and an Ingham County deputy, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

A woman who was unidentified in the release was traveling east on I-96 near Elm Road when her son, 33, stopped breathing and became unresponsive.

The woman called 911. Deputy Jason Kuch arrived and found the son didn’t have a pulse. Kuch administered the medication Narcan, and used CPR and an automated external defibrillator to treat the man.

The man awoke after four minutes and was able to walk to an ambulance.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the incident on its YouTube channel.

