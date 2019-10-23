Police release pedestrian safety enforcement results

Results of the pedestrian safety enforcement campaign in Detroit, Kalamazoo, Warren, and Lansing have been released.

Those four cities were picked due to their high volume of pedestrian-related traffic crashes.

In the month of October alone, three pedestrians have been hit by cars in Lansing.

In 2018, 148 pedestrians died in traffic crashes in Michigan.

The cities were pushing citations and warnings for pedestrian related traffic violations in an attempt to educate people on proper safety and laws.

A total of 294 citations and 257 warnings were given.

"Education is always our number one goal during enforcement like this," Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) Director said. "We want all road users to be alert and safe, so that we can see a reduction in pedestrian fatalities and injuries in Michigan."

