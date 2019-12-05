Police on the scene of incident in Jackson

A police presence has been confirmed at Third and Bloomfield in Jackson.

NEWS 10 is on the scene.

There have been reports of shots fired.

The scene has been active since before 5 p.m.

Police are staking out a home and can be seen putting on bulletproof vests.

